Too early to panic? Sure. But the season hasn’t started as well for the Warriors A day before GSW head into a first meeting of the season with the champions, the Lakers, Steve Kerr’s men sit with a 6-6 record, and arguably more questions than answers about the team. Things haven’t been that bad – it took the Warriors 30 games to hit achieve six wins last season. But there is still a lot of work to be done.

While it is early in the season, sportsbooks have not liked what they have seen so far. We reported in October how bookmakers ranked GSW’s chances of an NBA Championship quite highly, coming in somewhere around +600. Mind you, that was before the NBA Draft and before some teams made some big offseason moves. More importantly, it was before the news broke about Klay Thompson missing the season through injury.

Odds have risen ten-fold since offseason

Nevertheless, the sportsbooks put the current odds at around ten times greater than they were in October, with GSW priced at +6000 to win the NBA Championship with MansionBet basketball betting. You don’t need to be a bettor to appreciate that’s a big decline. If you were wondering, the Lakers remain the clear favorites, with the revamped Brooklyn Nets close behind.

So, to the pertinent question: Are the sportsbooks correct to send GSW tumbling down the betting markets? It may be somewhat premature after just a dozen games, but it’s also going to take a big turnaround over the coming weeks to make them change their stance. Obviously, the biggest concern is the defense, with GSW conceding points at the third-highest rate in the Western Conference and the fifth-highest overall in NBA.

Of course, it doesn’t matter at all what sportsbooks think, and they have been wrong – badly wrong -before. But for many Dubs fans, there might be a sense of deflation after a stuttering start to the season. Let’s be frank about it: most fans have been realistic enough to appreciate that winning an NBA Championship this year was always going to be improbable, given the strength of the LA teams and that injury to Thompson.



Warriors failing to match the predictions

However, most pundits predicted that GSW would have a good season, while perhaps falling short of having a great one. The team seems to be quite a distance away from having the 45-27 season predicted by Shaun Powell on NBA.com in December. Still, things can get better. And, there has been a sense that the Warriors are looking a little bit more competent now than they did at the very start of the season. The return of Draymond Green has helped, and that, in turn, has improved James Wiseman.

As we mentioned earlier, its’ too soon to panic. But also too soon to make assumptions about the Dubs’ season going in either direction. We will have to sit back and see how things unfold. Moreover, while the Warriors are in dark horse territory when it comes to winning the NBA Championship, bookmakers are backing them to make the Playoffs. That should be the first order of business for Steve Kerr and his team. After that, well, let’s deal with that if and when they make it.





