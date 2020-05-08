2020 has been rough. Most of us are stuck at home and with no prominent sports playing games right now, it’s incredibly boring. It seems the NBA is trying to salvage the season and while entities like the WWE, UFC and Bundesliga are returning to action, Commissioner Adam Silver and the league are exploring all of their options before making a rash decision.

One thing is for certain, we need sports back. I knew I loved sports, specifically basketball, but this quarantine has made me realize the huge role sports plays in my life. With that being said, let’s talk about something that we know will happen for sure, the NBA Draft.

The better question is when will the draft happen, that we don’t know, but until then we can speculate what the Golden State Warriors will do with their high lottery pick. At the moment, Anthony Edwards out of Georgia is being given the best odds to go first overall, but if the Warriors do end up with the first overall pick, how well would he fit with the team?

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest voices in Warriors Twitter to offer their insights on the upcoming NBA Draft and what it means for the Warriors:

1) Your favorite top 3 prospects?

Sam Esfandiari



Edwards, Okoro, Haliburton. Three completely different prospects but all three have raw skillset to fit GSW. All three have tools to create and defend multiple positions. Edwards has makings of a decent jumper and highest upside. Haliburton reminds me partially of Shaun Livingston and Lonzo Ball. Okoro strikes me as a guy who can potentially develop into a bigger Marcus Smart. No one in this draft feels an an immediate impact guy but these three seem the most likely to develop into what GSW likes.







Andy Liu



I’ve been long on the Deni Avdija and even though he’s shooting 50% from the free throw line, I trust in the shooting form, the people that have said nice things around him, and the overall playmaking package to believe he is the safest prospect in the draft.



Onyeka Okongwu is another safe prospect in the latter portions of the top-10 that could be a perfect “fit” for the Warriors. Drawing comparisons to Bam Adebayo to Trez Harrell, I see a cross between. Less as a playmaker but a rock at the center position with enough scoring to warrant a long NBA career. He’s James Wiseman without the sky-high upside but also the bottom either.



I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’ve turned on Anthony Edwards. He offers too much athleticism, just enough shooting, and a blend of skills that he could become the perfect high-scoring, high-volume 6th man with the upside of an Eastern Conference All-Star SG. When was the last time the Warriors have had someone like this? Count me in.



Mek Ezekwesili



James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, and Obi Toppin.





2) Top 3 prospects to avoid?

Sam Esfandiari



Toppin, Wiseman and LaMelo. Toppin is 22 and I’m not sure he’ll ever be a competent defender. He’ll be able to score the ball but bigs who can’t defend can rarely ever play more than spot minutes in playoffs. Wiseman feels like too long term a prospect for GSW’s timeline and I’m not sure he’ll be able to shoot. If you are convinced his shot will come around and he can protect the rim sooner than later I’d change my opinion, but until then, I’m skeptical of him as a top 2-3 pick. If I’m completely honest, I’m kind of intrigued by LaMelo, but I have such a hard time imagining Steve Kerr, Bob Myers and co. signing off on him so might as well add him here.



Andy Liu



James Wiseman. You can either trade back and get Okongwu or pick someone up off the waiver wire for 10% of the price that will posses 75% of the ability. Most centers, unless you are Joel Embiid, just either don’t matter in the NBA or are dime a dozen. I wouldn’t risk a top-pick for that even if James Wiseman has drawn comps from Chris Bosh to Anthony Davis.



LaMelo Ball. Similar to Deni, the shooting percentages are awful (though the free throw percentage is fine). Unlike Deni, the shooting form is not great. And similar to Lonzo, the ceiling appears to be a league average shooter but with a mindset of Steph Curry. Not a great combo.



The Steve Kerr prototype. Your Tyrese Haliburtons and Isaac Okoros. I get the allure. Smart, athletic, wings that won’t become superstars but fit a role. Problem is, do we believe that the Warriors coaching staff can get these guys there? To be fair, do we believe the coaching staff can get any of these prospects there?



Mek Ezekwesili



Jaden McDaniels, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley.





3) Should the Warriors keep the pick or trade?

Sam Esfandiari



Depends what the offer is ;).



Andy Liu



I think I’m in Anthony Edwards or trade the pick mode. Of course it depends where the pick is but there will be a team wanting to move up. I was all in on the Josh Richardson or Marcus Smart for the pick/trade exception but with Giannis to GSW seeming like a more realistic possibility lately, tit would behoove GSW to not push all their chips into the middle just yet.



Mek Ezekwesili



Trade. Not much to see here.

(Side note. SLEEPERS) Malachi Flynn, CJ Elleby, and Lamine Diane.



